Statement from the Secretary of State on the Northern Ireland Security Update

The statement follows the development that Northern Ireland-related Terrorism threat level has changed from severe to substantial

MI5 has lowered the Northern Ireland-related Terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland (NI) from “SEVERE”, meaning an attack is highly likely to “SUBSTANTIAL”, meaning an attack is likely.

The decision to change the threat level is taken by MI5, independently of Ministers.

This is a systematic, comprehensive and rigorous process, based on the very latest intelligence and analysis of factors which drive the threat.

The fact that the threat level is being lowered is testament to the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 to tackle Northern Ireland related terrorism.

This positive step reflects the commitment of communities from across Northern Ireland to build a safer place to live and work.

As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police. There remains a small group of people determined to destabilise the political settlement in Northern Ireland through acts of terrorism.

The Government, police and intelligence agencies will continue to work tirelessly to address the threat posed by terrorism in all its forms. The threat level will be kept under constant review.