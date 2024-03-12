Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Statement from the Secretary of State on the Operation Kenova Interim Report
The statement follows the findings of the report that was published on the 8th of March.
Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, recently said:
This statement is in response to the publication of the Operation Kenova Interim Report into the activities of an alleged agent known as ‘STAKEKNIFE’, which has just been published by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
There can be no doubt that the way Operation Kenova has conducted its work since being commissioned in 2016 has gained the trust of many families who have long been seeking answers as to what exactly happened when their loved ones were so brutally murdered by, and on the orders of, the Provisional IRA.
Over 3,500 people from all parts of the community were killed during the Troubles and tens of thousands more injured. Over 1,000 of those killed were members of the security forces. Their bravery, courage, dedication and sacrifice in seeking to uphold democracy and the rule of law must never be forgotten.
We must remember too that the vast majority of deaths during the Troubles, around 90 per cent, were perpetrated by terrorist organisations - in the substance of this report, by the Provisional IRA.
As this is an “interim” report, I will not comment at this time on behalf of the Government on the detail of the report. It contains several specific, very serious allegations that remain subject to consideration by the courts.
It would not be right for the Government to make any comment on the substance of the Interim Report until the conclusion of litigation related to it. I note the recent decisions made by the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland in relation to files passed to them by Operation Kenova, which once again go to show how difficult it is to achieve criminal justice outcomes in legacy cases. Due to numerous related civil cases, however, that remain ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. There is also the prospect of appeals against any of the recent decisions made by the Director for Public Prosecutions for Northern Ireland.
I would like to put on record again my deepest sympathy with all the families who lost loved ones during the Troubles - including as a result of the actions of the Provisional IRA.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-from-the-secretary-of-state-on-the-operation-kenova-interim-report
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Chancellor delivers ‘Budget for Long-Term Growth’ in Northern Ireland07/03/2024 10:10:00
Spring Budget 2024
Statement from the Secretary of State on the Northern Ireland Security Update06/03/2024 15:20:00
The statement follows the development that Northern Ireland-related Terrorism threat level has changed from severe to substantial
Limavady campus ‘a commitment to reconciliation and education excellence’ - NIO Minister22/02/2024 15:20:00
The Lord Caine has welcomed the opening of the Limavady Shared Education campus
UK Government publishes Terms of Reference for Omagh Bombing Inquiry21/02/2024 16:20:00
The UK Government has today (21 February) published the Terms of Reference for the Omagh Bombing Inquiry
UK Government confirms £3.3bn spending settlement for restored Northern Ireland Executive14/02/2024 10:25:00
The UK Government has written to the NI Minister of Finance outlining the detail of the spending settlement worth in excess of £3.3 billion.
Secretary of State to update members of Congress on Executive restoration07/02/2024 16:15:00
Secretary of State travels to Washington D.C.
Secretary of State announces appointment of new Independent Reviewer02/02/2024 09:25:00
The Secretary of State, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, has recently announced the appointment of a new Independent Reviewer
Secretary of State's speech on the Safeguarding the Union Command Paper31/01/2024 16:15:00
The Secretary of State made a speech in the House of Commons to update Parliament on the Northern Ireland Executive formation
Northern Ireland grassroots sports projects to receive nearly £6 million in funding29/01/2024 15:12:00
As part of the continued drive to get more people active, the UK Government and the Irish FA have kicked off the year by announcing 17 projects across Northern Ireland are benefitting from a share of £2 million.