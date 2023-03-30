Statement from the TUC LGBT+ Committee on Ugandan anti-homosexuality bill

The TUC LGBT+ Committee are sending solidarity and support to the LGBT+ community in Uganda, in the face of a horrific new bill imposing the death penalty. We call on the UK Government to condemn this bill.

The Government must also make sure that LGBT+ people seeking safety in the UK are supported and given safe passage and asylum.

The Government’s new migration bill will mean LGBT+ asylum seekers will not be able to claim protection in the UK.

LGBT+ asylum seekers already face considerable barriers when seeking safety, and the Government’s policy and record in this area is a source of shame to the UK.