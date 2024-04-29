Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
|Printable version
Statement from Welsh Secretary and Chair of the Tata Steel/Port Talbot Transition Board
Secretary of State for Wales-led Transition Board agrees broad support plan for those affected by Tata’s move to greener steel.
The Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board met recently (Thursday 25th April) to agree the way forward to release funds to help the thousands affected by Tata’s decision to move to greener steel-making at its Port Talbot plant.
The next steps will be to agree the detail behind each business case and release the UK Government’s and Tata Steel’s funds. Given Tata’s Steel’s decision to formally end its national consultation with unions, the focus now is on progressing this as quickly as possible.
Chair of the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board and Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies recently said:
Today Tata Steel have announced the end of the consultation period for workers impacted by their decision to move to greener steel-making. Of course this is an extremely concerning time for the workers and for the wider community.
The UK Government set up the Transition Board to help affected workers and met today in Port Talbot where partners agreed an overarching plan for how workers can best be supported.
Under the plans there will be funding for the retraining of steelworkers, support for businesses in the supply chain, and investment in regeneration projects in Port Talbot.
As soon as possible the Transition Board will move onto the next phase of our work and spend our £100m budget where we know it is needed.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-from-welsh-secretary-and-chair-of-the-tata-steelport-talbot-transition-board
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
Scheme for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children to be expanded07/12/2017 19:08:05
Home Office's National Transfer Scheme to be rolled out to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
UK Government rewards work with £701 a year boost for workers in Wales05/04/2024 11:10:00
Average worker in Wales will be £701 better off a year as government cuts taxes.
UK Government saves six vital community spaces from closure in Wales05/04/2024 09:25:00
Six vital community assets in Wales have been saved from closure, thanks to £3.1m announced by the UK Government yesterday.
Statement released on behalf of the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board28/03/2024 09:25:00
The Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board met for the fourth time on 27 March 2024.
Chancellor delivers ‘Budget for Long-Term Growth’ in Wales12/03/2024 16:07:00
More tax cuts for working people and more investment in high-potential industries headlined Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s ‘Budget for Long-Term Growth’
Tata Steel / Port Talbot steelworks Q&A20/02/2024 10:12:10
This document provides information on the UK Government’s response to Tata Steel’s recent announcements on Port Talbot steelworks and its other UK operations.
New railway station backed for the Vale of Glamorgan19/02/2024 13:12:00
Plans for a new station at St Athan will restore services to the area for the first time in 60 years and reconnect thousands to jobs, education and business opportunities.
Joint Statement of the Transition Board’s Third Meeting02/02/2024 11:25:00
The Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board met for the third time on Thursday 1 February 2024 at the company’s Port Talbot site.