Statement from Welsh Secretary and Chair of the Tata Steel/Port Talbot Transition Board

Secretary of State for Wales-led Transition Board agrees broad support plan for those affected by Tata’s move to greener steel.

The Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board met recently (Thursday 25th April) to agree the way forward to release funds to help the thousands affected by Tata’s decision to move to greener steel-making at its Port Talbot plant.

The next steps will be to agree the detail behind each business case and release the UK Government’s and Tata Steel’s funds. Given Tata’s Steel’s decision to formally end its national consultation with unions, the focus now is on progressing this as quickly as possible.

Chair of the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board and Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies recently said: