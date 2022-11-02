Statement in response to HMICFRS report into vetting, misconduct and misogyny in policing

IOPC Director General Michael Lockwood responds to HMICFRS report into vetting, misconduct and misogyny in policing

“I welcome the findings of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) inspection into vetting, misconductand misogyny in the police service.

“The report highlights issues we have been concerned about for some time – and I welcome the inclusion of our previous recommendations within this report. The IOPC, and our predecessor organisation the IPCC, raised a number of these concerns as far back as 2012. Many of our findings were reiterated in 2016 and again, very recently.

“Our Operation Hotton investigation(link is external) - which uncovered cultural issues around misogyny, bullying and harassment at Charing Cross police station - made 15 learning recommendations which were all accepted by the Metropolitan Police Service – and have now been rolled out nationally across England and Wales.

“And in June, following our joint investigation – alongside the College of Policing and HMICFRS – into a super-complaint by the Centre for Women’s Justice(link is external), we urged all chief constables to act on our findings that forces needed to improve how they respond to domestic abuse allegations against officers and staff.

“I have previously spoken publicly on vetting procedures and the need for change. In light of today’s report, I reiterate the need for vetting to be more intrusive and diligent - including social media and background checks on those hoping to become police officers.

"It's important that where there are disciplinary issues – and/or a history of behaviours that question the character of an individual, red flags are raised that, where necessary, stop an application, or force transfer from progressing.

“This year, the IOPC has committed to a programme of work focused on Violence against Women and Girls (VaWG) - prioritised in response to increasing public concern about the police response to VaWG, and cultural attitudes in policing towards women and girls.

“We are committed to holding the police service to account in their handling of complaints and conduct matters of this issue, helping to drive improvements in policing practice and build trust and confidence in those who have reason to make a complaint.

“The IOPC will work collaboratively with policing stakeholders to drive learning and fundamental change in this area – engaging with women to ensure their voice is heard and at the centre of our work.

“Policing now too, must use the findings of this report as an opportunity to learn and to demonstrate real change - the trust and confidence of the public depends on it.”