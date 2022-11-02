Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Statement in response to HMICFRS report into vetting, misconduct and misogyny in policing
IOPC Director General Michael Lockwood responds to HMICFRS report into vetting, misconduct and misogyny in policing
“I welcome the findings of His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) inspection into vetting, misconductand misogyny in the police service.
“The report highlights issues we have been concerned about for some time – and I welcome the inclusion of our previous recommendations within this report. The IOPC, and our predecessor organisation the IPCC, raised a number of these concerns as far back as 2012. Many of our findings were reiterated in 2016 and again, very recently.
“Our Operation Hotton investigation(link is external) - which uncovered cultural issues around misogyny, bullying and harassment at Charing Cross police station - made 15 learning recommendations which were all accepted by the Metropolitan Police Service – and have now been rolled out nationally across England and Wales.
“And in June, following our joint investigation – alongside the College of Policing and HMICFRS – into a super-complaint by the Centre for Women’s Justice(link is external), we urged all chief constables to act on our findings that forces needed to improve how they respond to domestic abuse allegations against officers and staff.
“I have previously spoken publicly on vetting procedures and the need for change. In light of today’s report, I reiterate the need for vetting to be more intrusive and diligent - including social media and background checks on those hoping to become police officers.
"It's important that where there are disciplinary issues – and/or a history of behaviours that question the character of an individual, red flags are raised that, where necessary, stop an application, or force transfer from progressing.
“This year, the IOPC has committed to a programme of work focused on Violence against Women and Girls (VaWG) - prioritised in response to increasing public concern about the police response to VaWG, and cultural attitudes in policing towards women and girls.
“We are committed to holding the police service to account in their handling of complaints and conduct matters of this issue, helping to drive improvements in policing practice and build trust and confidence in those who have reason to make a complaint.
“The IOPC will work collaboratively with policing stakeholders to drive learning and fundamental change in this area – engaging with women to ensure their voice is heard and at the centre of our work.
“Policing now too, must use the findings of this report as an opportunity to learn and to demonstrate real change - the trust and confidence of the public depends on it.”
Original article link: https://policeconduct.gov.uk/news/statement-response-hmicfrs-report-vetting-misconduct-and-misogyny-policing
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Devon & Cornwall Police officer would have been dismissed for inappropriate relationship28/10/2022 14:10:00
A former Devon & Cornwall Police officer would have been dismissed if he was still serving after gross misconduct was found proven at a force hearing, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former West Yorkshire Police officer abused his position for a sexual purpose27/10/2022 11:20:00
A former West Yorkshire Police officer would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned for abusing his position to form a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman.
Investigation concludes following fatal police road traffic incident in Aylesbury25/10/2022 09:10:00
A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer who was responding to an emergency call before his vehicle was involved in a fatal collision acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures, our investigation concluded.
Investigation following fatal collision in Cumbria24/10/2022 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances leading up to a fatal collision in Endmoor, Cumbria, on Sunday 16 October.
Three Met officers charged with assault following arrest of 17-year-old boy21/10/2022 16:20:00
Three Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers are due to appear in court next week on assault charges relating to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in Tooting, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former Kent Police PCSO sentenced for misconduct in public office21/10/2022 12:25:00
A former Kent police community support officer (PCSO) has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting misconduct in public office.
Gross misconduct proven for Derbyshire officer over threats to woman19/10/2022 13:10:00
A Derbyshire Constabulary officer has been given a final written warning after a disciplinary panel heard that she had used abusive language and threatened her partner’s neighbour during an altercation while off-duty.
Greater Manchester Police officer found not guilty of assault18/10/2022 09:10:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been found not guilty of two counts of assault, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.