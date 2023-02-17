Information Commissioner's Office
Statement in response to Lancashire Police’s statement regarding Nicola Bulley on 15 February
John Edwards, Information Commissioner, responded to Lancashire Police’s statement regarding Nicola Bulley on 15 February
“Data protection law exists to ensure people’s personal information is used properly and fairly. This includes ensuring personal details are not disclosed inappropriately.
"Police can disclose information to protect the public and investigate crime, but they would need to be able to demonstrate such disclosure was necessary.
“We recognise that at this stage of an intensive, live investigation, the force must focus all their energies on the enquiry. But given the high profile nature of this case, we will be asking Lancashire Police to set out how they reached the decision to disclose this information in due course.”
Further details of the rules around law enforcement processing of data can be found in our guidance:
Further Reading : Guide to Law Enforcement Processing
