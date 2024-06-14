Information Commissioner's Office
Statement in response to Meta's plans to train generative AI with user data
Stephen Almond, Executive Director, Regulatory Risk at the ICO, responded to Meta's plans to train generative AI with user data
“We are pleased that Meta has reflected on the concerns we shared from users of their service in the UK, and responded to our request to pause and review plans to use Facebook and Instagram user data to train generative AI.
“In order to get the most out of generative AI and the opportunities it brings, it is crucial that the public can trust that their privacy rights will be respected from the outset.
“We will continue to monitor major developers of generative AI, including Meta, to review the safeguards they have put in place and ensure the information rights of UK users are protected.”
