Statement in response to open Democracy's letter

openDemocracy has issued an open letter about the Freedom of Information Act. This was picked up by The Guardian, The Daily Mail and Hold the Front Page. This is our response.

Information Commissioner John Edwards yesterday said:

“We acknowledge the concerns expressed in this letter. FOI plays an important part in civic engagement and holding public services to account, and we share the desire to see the law work effectively.

“The ICO’s role is to administer the law, and we always want to hear views that help us to understand where our role can be improved. I recognise the concern around timely access to information, and addressing this is a priority.

“We all benefit from a modern law, and I think there are suggestions in this letter that warrant further consideration. My office will be part of those discussions, though decisions about law reform are for Ministers and Parliament to make.”