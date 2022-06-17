Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Statement in response to the government’s announcement on the upcoming Data Reform Bill
The government has published its response to a consultation on the upcoming Data Reform Bill.
The response outlines plans to reduce burdens on business by enabling organisations to create flexible and proportionate compliance regimes. It includes proposals for improved data sharing practices to support delivery of public services. And it commits to maintaining the robust standards of data protection crucial to protecting the public.
John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner, said:
“I share and support the ambition of these reforms.
“I am pleased to see the government has taken our concerns about independence on board. Data protection law needs to give people confidence to share their information to use the products and services that power our economy and society. The proposed changes will ensure my office can continue to operate as a trusted, fair and impartial regulator, and enable us to be more flexible and target our action in response to the greatest harms.
“We look forward to continuing to work constructively with the government as the proposals are progressed and will continue to monitor how these reforms are expressed in the Bill.”
Read more
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/news-and-events/news-and-blogs/2022/06/statement-in-response-to-the-government-s-announcement-on-the-upcoming-data-reform-bill/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Information Commissioner calls for an end to the excessive collection of personal information from victims of rape and serious sexual assault31/05/2022 14:05:00
The UK Information Commissioner has called on the criminal justice sector to immediately stop collecting excessive amounts of personal information from victims of rape and serious sexual assault cases.
ICO fines facial recognition database company Clearview AI Inc more than £7.5m and orders UK data to be deleted24/05/2022 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined Clearview AI Inc £7,552,800 for using images of people in the UK, and elsewhere, that were collected from the web and social media to create a global online database that could be used for facial recognition.
Director’s Update: Doing more with less – working with the FOI community to improve future FOI regulation23/05/2022 12:25:00
This is the second in a series of updates from Warren Seddon, Director of FOI and Transparency.
Blog: What does equality of access really mean when developing a career with a visual impairment?19/05/2022 12:25:00
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Paul Arnold, ICO Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer shares his story.
Blog: A day in the life of the ICO’s information management team13/05/2022 12:25:00
“It’s important to remember the people behind the information.”
ICO response to Channel 4 ‘Inside the Metaverse’ documentary29/04/2022 12:25:00
A recent C4 Dispatches – Inside the Metaverse looked at the metaverse and how the platforms enforce against users that act inappropriately.
Conclusion of ICO investigation into unauthorised disclosure of CCTV footage from DHSC – 19 April 202220/04/2022 12:25:00
The ICO found insufficient evidence to prosecute two people suspected of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing CCTV footage from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).
Statement following conclusion of ICO investigation into unauthorised disclosure of CCTV footage from DHSC13/04/2022 16:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has found insufficient evidence to prosecute two people suspected of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing CCTV footage from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).