Statement issued following Supreme Court ruling

Following today's ruling by the Supreme Court that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, the concept of which has been ruled to be binary, we've issued the below statement.

A spokesperson said: "Sport England is not a regulator of sport and we do not run facilities.

"However, we do provide guidance on requirements around inclusion, safety and fairness to ensure that the needs of all groups are met.

"We are now considering what today’s ruling means for grassroots sports and clubs."