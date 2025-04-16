Wednesday 16 Apr 2025 @ 14:05
Sport England
Printable version

Statement issued following Supreme Court ruling

Following today's ruling by the Supreme Court that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, the concept of which has been ruled to be binary, we've issued the below statement.

A spokesperson said: "Sport England is not a regulator of sport and we do not run facilities.

"However, we do provide guidance on requirements around inclusion, safety and fairness to ensure that the needs of all groups are met.

"We are now considering what today’s ruling means for grassroots sports and clubs."

Channel website: http://www.sportengland.org/

Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/statement-issued-following-supreme-court-ruling

Share this article

Latest News from
Sport England

Chief executive welcomes Government funding for sports facilities

24/03/2025 10:20:00

The Government has announced £100 million to upgrade sports facilities across the United Kingdom

Chief executive responds to Government Bill

12/03/2025 12:15:00

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill could impact our statutory consultee role on planning applications involving playing fields.

Response to Government announcement on our statutory consultee role

11/03/2025 13:05:00

The Government recently (09 March 2025) announced plans for the removal of our role as statutory consultee on planning applications.

New figures illustrate impact of investing in physical activity

28/02/2025 10:10:00

We commissioned research to provide an updated calculation of the social and economic value of sport and physical activity in England

First 53 Place Expansion Partnerships announced

28/02/2025 09:10:00

We're extending our work in communities across the country to ensure those in greatest need can be active

What's the social value of sport in your area?

31/01/2025 10:10:00

We’ve published a local breakdown of the annual social value of sport and physical activity, presenting the figures by region, active partnership and local authority.

Funding available for facilities damaged by extreme weather

28/01/2025 09:05:00

We'll prioritise support from our Movement Fund for sports and activities that need help to recover quickly.

Four years of Uniting the Movement

27/01/2025 15:05:00

How we’ve progressed over the last 12 months of our long-term strategy to transform lives through the power of sport and physical activity.

This Girl Can celebrates 10th birthday

13/01/2025 13:05:00

Over three million more women are active now than when our campaign began in 2015.

Latest Report: AI, digital transformation, and vulnerable customers