Sport England
|Printable version
Statement issued following Supreme Court ruling
Following today's ruling by the Supreme Court that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, the concept of which has been ruled to be binary, we've issued the below statement.
A spokesperson said: "Sport England is not a regulator of sport and we do not run facilities.
"However, we do provide guidance on requirements around inclusion, safety and fairness to ensure that the needs of all groups are met.
"We are now considering what today’s ruling means for grassroots sports and clubs."
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/statement-issued-following-supreme-court-ruling
Latest News from
Sport England
Chief executive welcomes Government funding for sports facilities24/03/2025 10:20:00
The Government has announced £100 million to upgrade sports facilities across the United Kingdom
Chief executive responds to Government Bill12/03/2025 12:15:00
The Planning and Infrastructure Bill could impact our statutory consultee role on planning applications involving playing fields.
Response to Government announcement on our statutory consultee role11/03/2025 13:05:00
The Government recently (09 March 2025) announced plans for the removal of our role as statutory consultee on planning applications.
New figures illustrate impact of investing in physical activity28/02/2025 10:10:00
We commissioned research to provide an updated calculation of the social and economic value of sport and physical activity in England
First 53 Place Expansion Partnerships announced28/02/2025 09:10:00
We're extending our work in communities across the country to ensure those in greatest need can be active
What's the social value of sport in your area?31/01/2025 10:10:00
We’ve published a local breakdown of the annual social value of sport and physical activity, presenting the figures by region, active partnership and local authority.
Funding available for facilities damaged by extreme weather28/01/2025 09:05:00
We'll prioritise support from our Movement Fund for sports and activities that need help to recover quickly.
Four years of Uniting the Movement27/01/2025 15:05:00
How we’ve progressed over the last 12 months of our long-term strategy to transform lives through the power of sport and physical activity.