Statement: Meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom and Argentina
The Foreign Secretary and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina made progress on different issues regarding the South Atlantic.
Looking forward to a new era of constructive cooperation within the bilateral relationship, characterised by improved dialogue and confidence-building measures, the UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina, Diana Mondino, met in New York on 24 September and made progress towards a broad agenda covering different issues relating to the South Atlantic. It is agreed that the formula on the safeguards of sovereignty in paragraph 2 of the Joint Statement of 19 October 1989 applies to this agenda and its outcomes.
The Parties have agreed to resume negotiations to complete the third phase of the Humanitarian Project Plan together with the International Committee of the Red Cross, and to organise a trip to the Islands by next-of-kin of fallen soldiers before the end of 2024, so that they can visit the graves of the soldiers laid there to rest.
They also agreed on the need to take concrete steps in the area of fisheries conservation and towards improved connectivity, according to the agreements reached in 2018, including the resumption of the weekly Sao Paulo flight to the Islands that stopped once a month in Cordoba.
These steps will enable progress towards a more ambitious agenda for co-operation in different areas, under the sovereignty formula, aimed at promoting human and economic development and strengthening links between the Islands and the continent.
Both the Foreign Secretary and Foreign Minister Mondino welcomed the steps being taken to establish an improved bilateral relationship and agreed to speak again when opportunity allowed.
