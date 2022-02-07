Statement of European Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron following the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan





President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan have met virtually on the 4th of February 2022.

President Michel and President Macron reaffirmed their full commitment to supporting efforts aimed at reducing tension and building trust in the region.

They took stock of progress achieved since the meetings held in the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit, in particular recent releases of detainees, ongoing joint efforts to search for missing persons, as well as the upcoming restoration of railways tracks.

The heads of State and Government agreed that this meeting offered a valuable opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues.

The EU and France remain committed to working with other partners, including the OSCE, to build a prosperous, safe and stable South Caucasus.

Press contacts

Barend Leyts

Spokesperson for the European Council President

+32 2 281 5150

+32 486 22 68 65

If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.