Statement of solidarity with Pakistan

The TUC expresses its shock and dismay at the catastrophe currently taking place in Pakistan. The worst floods in Pakistan’s history have left at least 1100 people dead, with millions more injured, displaced, or otherwise impacted. A third of Pakistan is underwater. Over a million homes have been destroyed.

Workers with the least resources to fall back on, most reliance on overstretched public services, and living under the shadow of crumbling infrastructure, are bearing the devastating impacts of climate breakdown.

We extend our solidarity with the bereaved and to the many more who will now be forced to rebuild their lives.

This disaster is the terrible result of the climate emergency facing workers around the world and reflects the failure by governments in countries in the Global North, including the UK, with historic responsibility for climate change, to deliver the rapid and just transition we need to a zero-carbon future.

The UK’s history of colonialism and extraction in the Subcontinent means that we have a particular responsibility to the people of Pakistan now.

The Trade Union movement calls on the UK government to provide immediate disaster relief to Pakistan. However, these floods must also galvanise action to accelerate global efforts towards Climate Justice and a Just Transition to renewable energy sources and decarbonised industry.

The TUC is calling on national trade unions, trade union branches, and individual members to support the Disaster Emergency Committee fundraising appeal:

https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/pakistan-floods-appeal