Statement of the Co-chairs of the Coalition of the Willing: 17 August 2025

President Macron and Prime Minister Starmer yesterday co-chaired a virtual meeting of a grouping of ‘Coalition of the Willing’ Leaders with the participation of President Zelenskyy.

Leaders convened to discuss support for Ukraine and next steps in peace negotiations following President Trump’s meeting with President Putin in Alaska.

The Leaders reaffirmed their continued support to Ukraine, and praised President Zelenskyy’s desire for a just and lasting peace as he prepares for further consultations with President Trump in Washington DC.

The leaders also commended President Trump’s commitment to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the Coalition of the Willing will play a vital role through the Multinational Force Ukraine, among other measures.

They re-emphasised the readiness to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased, and to help secure Ukraine’s skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine’s armed forces.

The President and Prime Minister also informed leaders that they would travel to Washington DC tomorrow for a meeting with President Trump, alongside President Zelenskyy.