Statement on Afghanistan: 1 October 2025
Statement following the meeting of the G7+ Special Representatives for Afghanistan on 29-30 September 2025
Special Representatives for Afghanistan and representatives from Australia, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Norway, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States met in London on 29-30 September 2025. The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (Political) and current Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan, Georgette Gagnon, also briefed the group. The UK, as the current Chair of the group, presents the following summary:
-
Participants noted relevant UNSC resolutions on Afghanistan and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the people of Afghanistan amidst ongoing humanitarian, economic, and political challenges, emphasising the importance of coordinated international engagement and, for those who contribute aid, to ensure it reaches the most vulnerable Afghans.
-
The group expressed concern over the persistent terrorist threat and cross-border migration security challenges emanating from Afghanistan. They acknowledged the important role regional actors were playing on this matter and discussed what more could be done to cooperate on counterterrorism issues, and safeguard all from terrorism originating from Afghan soil.
-
All expressed their deep concern about the Taliban’s continued denial of the most basic human rights and fundamental freedoms of the Afghan population, especially Afghan women and girls, such as limiting their access to education, employment, healthcare and public life, as well as the recent restriction on female Afghan staff accessing UN compounds. They reiterated the need for the Taliban to comply with their international obligations.
-
The group also expressed alarm regarding the Taliban’s shutdown of internet services and the detrimental impact this will have on Afghans’ access to the outside world, the delivery of vital aid, and wider Afghan economy. They called for the full restoration of internet access for all Afghans.
-
The humanitarian crisis, including September’s devastating earthquake, the impact of large-scale deportations of Afghans from neighbouring countries, and the urgent need to pre-position resources ahead of winter, was discussed. The important role of International Financial Institutions, such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, in sustaining basic services across Afghanistan was also noted.
-
Recalling the most recent update to the UN Security Council on 17 September, participants reviewed the UN-led process known as the ‘Comprehensive Approach’. The group discussed the need for effective coordination within the UN system and expressed hope that the Secretary-General and the new SRSG, once appointed, will pay full attention to advancing these efforts in a unified UN approach on Afghanistan.
-
The group underlined the importance of this being an inclusive Afghan process, as ultimately political pluralism and inclusive governance are required for Afghanistan to truly succeed. Lastly, they stressed the need for the Taliban to demonstrate more willingness to engage constructively and in good faith with the international community.
