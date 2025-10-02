Statement on Afghanistan: 1 October 2025

Statement following the meeting of the G7+ Special Representatives for Afghanistan on 29-30 September 2025

Special Representatives for Afghanistan and representatives from Australia, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Norway, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States met in London on 29-30 September 2025. The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (Political) and current Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan, Georgette Gagnon, also briefed the group. The UK, as the current Chair of the group, presents the following summary: