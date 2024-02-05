Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Statement on Air Strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen: 3 February 2024
On 3 February, Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s, supported by Voyager tankers, joined US forces in further deliberate strikes against Houthi locations in Yemen involved in their campaign targeting shipping in the Bab al Mandab and southern Red Sea.
The Typhoons employed Paveway IV precision guided bombs against multiple military targets identified by careful intelligence analysis at three locations.
At As Salif, due west of Sanaa on the Red Sea coast, our aircraft targeted a ground control station inside a defensive position. This station had been used to control Houthi drones, both attack and reconnaissance types, launched from further inland, operating over the sea against international shipping.
A second drone ground control station was confirmed to be at Al Munirah, on the same stretch of coastline. As with As Salif, the station provided direct control of reconnaissance and attack drones targeting shipping in the Red Sea, its position on the coast allowing it to maintain the line of sight data links such weapons require to target ships with any accuracy.
The Typhoons also attacked a significant number of targets at Bani. An initial group of facilities there were successfully struck by the RAF on the night of 11 January, and since then a further set of buildings at the site had been positively confirmed as involved in the Houthi drone and missile operations and were duly targeted on this occasion.
As is standard practice with such operations by the Royal Air Force, the strikes were very carefully planned to ensure minimal risk of civilian casualties, and by bombing at night, any such risks were further mitigated.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-on-air-strikes-against-houthi-military-targets-in-yemen-3-february-2024
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Grant Shapps speech at World Defense Show05/02/2024 15:15:15
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday delivered a speech at the 2024 World Defense Show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
UK Commandos train in Arctic ahead of largest NATO exercise since Cold War05/02/2024 12:15:00
Hundreds of Royal Marines and Army Commandos are conducting extreme cold weather training alongside allies in Norway ahead of Exercise Nordic Response.
Smarter maintenance for Navy Fleet under £1.85 billion contract05/02/2024 10:10:00
UK security will be boosted through a vast new contract – worth nearly £2 billion - that will ensure the long-term availability and resilience of critical naval assets.
500 Trucks rapidly procured for British Army operations05/02/2024 09:10:00
500 support trucks will be delivered to the British Army, to support operational activity, following a rapid procurement process of just 7 months.
New advanced materials centre of excellence31/01/2024 10:15:15
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has set up a £42.5m research partnership to develop ground-breaking new materials.
Veterans card rolled out to streamline access to services30/01/2024 15:15:15
Thousands of Armed Forces veterans can now apply for their HM Armed Forces Veteran Card following the launch of the service.
Defence Secretary awards medals to UK troops for Kosovo NATO peacekeeping mission29/01/2024 15:15:15
The Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps presented hundreds of personnel from the 1st Battalion The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment with a medal for their contributions to NATO peacekeeping operations in Kosovo.
Bridging the gap: Essential military bridging contract secures 300 UK jobs25/01/2024 13:15:00
British Army battlefield mobility will be bolstered in a new £150 million contract for military-grade general support bridges which will secure 300 UK jobs.