Statement on behalf of the eighth Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board

The Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board met for the eighth time on 15 August 2024, the second under the new government.

The Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens MP, announced that the Transition Board is now delivering on its commitment to supporting those affected by Tata Steel UK’s decarbonisation process, with the release of an initial £13.5m of funding.

This funding, which is the first release of UK government funding from the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board fund, will support local businesses which are heavily reliant on Tata Steel as their primary customer, allowing them to turn towards new markets and customers where necessary.

The funding will also be available to workers affected by the transition, allowing them to retrain or to learn new skills for the employment market.

The Board discussed how the funding will be allocated, monitored and evaluated to ensure the delivery of objectives and ensure value for the taxpayer.

The launch of the Port Talbot Business and Community Support Pledge was agreed by the Board. This Pledge brings together over sixty businesses and organisations in offering practical support to those affected by loss of employment, including skills training, guaranteed interviews, advice and professional services. The Pledge was launched at an event following the meeting of the Board, hosted by a local business.

The Board also received an update from Tata Steel UK on their decarbonisation project and how they will be supporting those impacted, there was also an update on discussions between the Department for Business and Trade and Tata Steel UK on the Steel Deal.

Rt Hon Jo Stevens MP, Secretary of State for Wales chaired the Transition Board meeting.

Also, in attendance included Dame Nia Griffith MP, Wales Office Minister; Baroness Eluned Morgan MS, First Minister of Wales; Baroness Sharon Taylor OBE MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary MHCLG; Sarah Jones, Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Business and Trade; Henrik Adam, Chair of Tata Steel UK; Rajesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer of Tata Steel UK; Cllr Steve Hunt, Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council; Karen Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Neath Port Talbot Council; Stephen Kinnock, MP for Aberavon; David Rees, MS for Aberavon; Luke Fletcher MS and Tom Giffard MS South Wales West. The Board’s independent member, Sarah Williams-Gardener. Representatives from the trade unions also attended: Rob Edwards, Regional Secretary for Community Union; Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, Lead Industrial Officer GMB, Jason Bartlett, Regional Officer of Unite Wales and Alun Davies, Nation Officer for Steel & Metals Community Union.