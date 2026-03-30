Statement on behalf of the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board

The Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board met on 26 March 2026.

The Secretary of State for Wales, Rt Hon Jo Stevens MP, in her role as Chair of the Transition Board, met with members to discuss the UK Government’s Steel Strategy, published by the Department for Business and Trade on 19 March. Members heard about the action the UK Government is taking to protect domestic steelmaking and strengthen the wider supply chain for critical national infrastructure and defence.

The Board also had the following updates:

From the Secretary of State for Wales on the announcement that the UK Government has agreed the terms of a grant of up to £64 million to Associated British Ports, to support the development of the UK’s first floating offshore wind‑ready port at Port Talbot. This funding represents a crucial first step towards realising the benefits of floating offshore wind in Wales.

The final Transition Board intervention, the Economic Growth and Investment Fund has now opened to full applications. The fund is made up of £6.78 million from the UK Government and £5 million from Tata Steel UK and is intended to create high-quality jobs and attract long-term investment. The deadline for applications is 15 May.**

From the Secretary of State for Wales on the signing of the Celtic Freeport Memorandum of Understanding on 18 March. The first tranche of seed capital funding will be released during April 2026.

From Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and Planning on the Welsh Government’s Renewable Energy Sector Deal.

Members also reviewed the progress of the Transition Board’s funds so far, where circa:

60 companies in Tata Steel UK’s supply chain have received grants from the Supply Chain Transition Fund.

140 businesses in the local area have received grants from the Resilience and Business Growth Funds.

85 new businesses have been created using grants for equipment and training through the Start-Up Fund.

2,520 training courses have been procured and 1,100 qualifications and accreditations funded.

Despite over 2,600 people losing their jobs from TSUK so far, and many more in the supply chain, there has not been a rise in unemployment benefits in the region since September 2024.

Those in attendance included: Rt Hon Jo Stevens MP, Secretary of State for Wales; Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning; Tim Rutter, Director of Communications & Public Affairs, Tata Steel UK; Stephen Kinnock, MP for Aberafan Maesteg; David Rees, MS for Aberavon; Luke Fletcher MS for the region of South Wales West; Anne Jessopp & Sarah Williams-Gardener, independent members of the Board; & Ian Williams, Unite the Union Wales.

** Economic Growth and Investment Fund – NPT Council