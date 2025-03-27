Wales Office
Statement on behalf of the Transition Board
The Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board met on 27th March 2025.
The Secretary of State for Wales and Chair of the Transition Board, Rt Hon Jo Stevens MP sought endorsement from the Board on a £3.27 million mental health and well-being fund, designed to support affected workers, families, and associated communities. The funding will bolster and expand the current services provided by the local authority and third sector partners. This support will look to provide grants to community groups, school support, and mental health advisory services.
This has been a challenging time for the communities impacted by Tata Steel UK’s transition. By ensuring the third sector is properly funded, resourced and equipped to deliver essential services within the community, this Board is demonstrating its commitment to securing the right mental health support for those impacted. The Board understands that with this preventative action good mental health and resilience can be safeguarded within the community ensuring a healthy workforce, which in turn steers people away from long term sickness, securing jobs and livelihoods while boosting economic growth for the whole region.
The Board also received updates on:
- Tata Steel UK’s decarbonisation programme;
- The Department of Business and Trade’s plans for a steel strategy;
- The Transition Board funds that have already been announced, including applications received for the Supply Chain fund, and support being provided from the Employment and Skills fund.
Those in attendance included: Rt Hon Jo Stevens MP, Secretary of State for Wales; Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning in the Welsh Government; Sarah Jones MP, Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department of Business and Trade; Cllr Steve K Hunt, Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council; Frances O’Brien, CEO of Neath Port Talbot Council; Rajesh Nair, CEO of Tata Steel UK; Stephen Kinnock, MP for Aberafan Maesteg; David Rees, MS for Aberavon; Luke Fletcher MS for the region of South Wales West; Sarah Williams-Gardener; independent member of the Board; Alun Davies, National Officer for Steel & Metals, Community Union and Tom Hoyles, Politics, Press and Research Officer, GMB Wales.
