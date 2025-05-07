Information Commissioner's Office
Statement on cyber incidents impacting retailers
Statement given recently on cyber incidents impacting retailers.
Stephen Bonner, Deputy Commissioner, recently said:
“We can confirm we have received reports from Marks and Spencer plc and the Co-op Group. We are making enquiries with these organisations and working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
“We recognise that seeing cyber attacks in the news can be concerning, especially if you are a customer.
“If you are worried about your personal information, you can visit our website for advice and support. Make sure your accounts are protected by a strong password and that you are not using the same password across multiple accounts. We also advise checking regularly for updates from the organisation and following their advice if they confirm that your personal information has been impacted by a cyber attack.”
NCSC statement: Incident impacting retailers
External link
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2025/05/statement-on-cyber-incidents-impacting-retailers/
