Statement on Defence Secretary's call with Russian Defence Minister
Statement on Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's call with the Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
At the request of the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Secretary of State for Defence spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, this afternoon. Minister Shoigu alleged that Ukraine was planning actions facilitated by Western countries, including the UK, to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.
The Defence Secretary refuted these claims and cautioned that such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation.
The Defence Secretary also reiterated UK and wider international support for Ukraine and desire to de-escalate this conflict. It is for Ukraine and Russia to seek resolution to the war and the UK stands ready to assist.
The Secretary of State observed that both Ministers were professional and respectful on the call.
