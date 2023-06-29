Ofwat
|Printable version
Statement on financial resilience in the water sector
Statement given on financial resilience in the water sector.
An Ofwat spokesperson said:
“Over the last day or so, there has been a lot of commentary about financial resilience in the water sector with considerable focus on Thames Water in particular.
“We have been clear that Thames Water has significant issues to address – their environmental record and leakage performance, for example, are poor. Alongside the turnaround of their operational performance, they need to improve their financial resilience too.
“But that is all in the context of a company that has strong liquidity – it recently received an additional £500 million from shareholders and has £4.4bn of cash and committed funding.
“Overall, the sector is continuing to attract international capital and is especially attractive to long term investors such as pension funds. Indeed, there has been an additional equity injection of around £2bn since 2020, with companies acting to strengthen their financial position.
“Ofwat will continue to keep companies’ financial resilience under close scrutiny and work with companies to ensure they take action to ensure that they have the financial backing to deliver for customers and the environment.”
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/statement-on-financial-resilience-in-the-water-sector/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Ofwat delivers decision on executive pay29/06/2023 15:15:00
Ofwat has today confirmed new plans that will ensure customers no longer fund executive bonus payments where they have not been sufficiently justified.
Ofwat gives go ahead to accelerate schemes totalling £2.2bn28/06/2023 10:15:00
Ofwat yesterday confirmed its final decision to allow 33 infrastructure schemes, totalling £2.2 billion, with work beginning in the next two financial years, from 2023-24.
Ofwat sets out decision on unmonitored storm overflows16/06/2023 13:15:00
Ofwat recently (14 June 2023) set out measures that will penalise companies that do not fully monitor their storm overflows.
Ofwat calls on water companies to act now on open data08/06/2023 16:05:00
Ofwat has today called on all water companies to take immediate action across eight areas to unleash the benefits of open data.
Only 3 in 10 customers aware of financial support available from their water company30/05/2023 13:15:00
Ofwat’s latest cost of living research, published today, reveals not only that many customers are still struggling financially but also that the percentage of customers aware that financial help is available from water companies has hovered around 30% over the last year.
Ofwat launches investigation into Welsh Water leakage performance26/05/2023 10:05:00
Ofwat has launched an enforcement investigation into Welsh Water, relating to the accuracy of information reported by the company for its performance on leakage and per capita consumption (PCC), following a notification from the company relating to inaccuracies.
Ofwat launches investigation into South West Water leakage performance24/05/2023 10:15:00
Ofwat has launched an enforcement investigation into South West Water, relating to the accuracy of information reported by the company for its performance on leakage and per capita consumption (PCC).
Enforcement capacity bolstered with £11m funding increase17/05/2023 10:25:00
Ofwat’s enforcement capacity is set to be trebled, following the approval of an £11.3m funding budget increase from HM Treasury.
Ofwat award farmland water “battery” storage and leak-detecting broadband cables in latest innovation competition16/05/2023 14:15:00
Farmers could soon be reimbursed for creating water storage ponds or water “batteries” as part of an innovative drought-prevention project that has today received funding from Ofwat’s Innovation Fund.