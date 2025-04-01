Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Statement on HMICFRS crime investigations inspection
HMICFRS yesterday published a new national report following an inspection into how effectively the police investigate crime.
In response, the APCC’s joint leads on performance, Gloucestershire PCC Chris Nelson and Bedfordshire PCC John Tizard yesterday said:
“We welcome the HMICFRS inspection report which demonstrates that forces must improve the effectiveness of crime investigations and achieve better outcomes for victims, both of which are vital to improving public confidence in policing.
“Acknowledging that forces are making efforts to improve their investigation performance, a combination of increased demand, reduced resources, inconsistent and ineffective practices, and gaps in training and supervision are impacting investigation outcomes for the majority of forces, even those that are high performing in other areas. The recruitment of more detectives and supervisors and training is key, but this also needs to apply to police officers and staff, including call handlers and neighbourhood teams. And, as the report recognises, this cannot be at the expense of other areas.
“Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors will be considering this report and its recommendations and will hold chief constables to account for addressing and improving force investigations and achieving positive outcomes for victims.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-statement-on-hmicfrs-crime-investigations-inspection/
