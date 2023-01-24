NHS Wales
Statement on HPV vaccination rates in Wales
Dr Chris Johnson, Head of Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme for Public Health Wales, commented on HPV vaccination rates in Wales
“In Wales, uptake of the crucial first dose of the HPV vaccine by school year 10 in 2021-22 is high at 83.1 per cent, and is at 72.7 percent for the second dose."
“This is because of significant efforts by our vaccination teams, after uptake in this age group was affected during the Covid pandemic.
“However, we recognise that there is room for improvement, and we will be working with partners to do more to promote the vaccination and encourage take up across Wales.
“The World Health Organization strategy for the elimination of cervical cancer sets out that to achieve elimination of cervical cancer in girls with HPV, vaccination should be at 90 per cent by the age of 15.
“Girls and boys up to the age of 20 who have not received their HPV vaccination can catch up by contacting their GP and arranging a vaccination.”
Data relating to HPV vaccine uptake in Wales is available on the Public Health Wales website.
