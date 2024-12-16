Statement on HSE proposals to restrict use of lead ammunition in Great Britain

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in its role as the Agency for UK REACH, recently set out proposals (PDF) to be considered by government ministers in England, Scotland and Wales to restrict the supply and certain outdoor uses of lead ammunition in Great Britain.

Proposals follow series of GB consultations and intend to reduce harm to the environment

Regulator proposes alternatives to lead ammunition would need to be used for some outdoor shooting

Derogation proposed for athletes who are preparing for Olympic and Paralympic Games

Under the proposals the use of lead shot for live quarry shooting and target shooting would be prohibited.

Dr Richard Daniels, HSE’s Director of Chemicals Regulation Division recently said:

“Following a comprehensive analysis of the evidence, we propose new restrictions to protect wildlife, particularly wildfowl and birds of prey, from lead poisoning. They would prevent an estimated 7,000 tonnes of lead entering the environment each year. “The final agency opinion follows significant responses to two public consultations. We worked through nearly 11,000 responses – dwarfing the recent exercise in the EU. “This detailed work, carried out under our UK REACH obligations, sets out the necessary balance we have struck to protect the environment and minimise disruption to those who shoot. “Currently, the risks of lead shot to the wider environment are not adequately controlled. While there are already legally binding measures in place to protect Britain’s wildlife in designated wetlands from the use of lead shot, our analysis has demonstrated the need for further restrictions. “People will still be able to continue to shoot, but we are proposing that for some outdoor uses in the future, alternatives to lead ammunition would need to be used.”

