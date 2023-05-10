Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Statement on Illegal Migration Bill ahead of second reading in House of Lords
We have published a briefing ahead of the second reading in the House of Lords of the Illegal Migration Bill (10 May).
We remain seriously concerned about the potential implications of the Bill on human rights and the safety of individuals.
Clause 53, as amended in the House of Commons, gives a Minister the power to determine whether a person should be removed from the country, even if the European Court of Human Rights has indicated that they cannot be removed immediately.
Protections, known as interim measures, are put in place to prevent harm while a case is being heard. Not adhering to them could result in a breach of the UK's obligations under Article 34 of the European Convention on Human Rights and cause harm to the individuals involved.
The EHRC is also concerned that the Bill risks undermining the core principle of the universality of human rights, as well as breaching international legal obligations to protect human rights, including the right to asylum and the legal principle known as non-refoulement which guarantees that no one should be returned to a country where they would likely suffer torture or other irreversible harm.
The provisions allowing detention of children and pregnant women, and removing protections for victims of trafficking and modern slavery are also of concern.
We welcome the Government’s commitment to increasing safe, regular routes to the UK for those in need of asylum, and continue to recommend that these measures are brought forward alongside the Bill.
Careful consideration should also be given to the impact of the Bill on different groups with protected characteristics, including children, women (including pregnant women), disabled people, torture survivors, and trafficked individuals.
We are urging the Government to take effective and rights-compliant action to prevent further loss of life on dangerous Channel crossings.
Read our full briefing: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/legal-responses/parliamentary-briefings
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/statement-illegal-migration-bill-ahead-second-reading-house-lords
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Statement on Illegal Migration Bill ahead of House of Commons Report Stage24/04/2023 16:10:00
The Illegal Migration Bill risks breaching international obligations to protect human rights and exposing individuals to serious harm.
A statement on the case of TB v The Met24/04/2023 10:20:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s statement on the case of TB v The Met
Clarifying the definition of ‘sex’ in the Equality Act05/04/2023 12:20:00
On 21 February 2023, the Minister for Women and Equalities asked for our advice on the definition of the protected characteristic of sex in the Equality Act 2010.
Statement following Children's Commissioner's analysis of police strip searches of children across England and Wales28/03/2023 11:15:00
We welcome yesterday’s report from the Children’s Commissioner for England.
IKEA UK signs legal agreement with equality watchdog to protect staff from sexual harassment24/03/2023 11:10:00
IKEA UK has entered into a legal agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), to improve its policies and practices in relation to sexual harassment.
Statement following the announcement of the Illegal Migration Bill08/03/2023 11:20:00
It is vital that the government takes action to ensure that more lives are not lost on dangerous Channel crossings. We welcome and support the government’s pledge to establish regular, safe and legal routes for those in need of protection.
System for challenging social care decisions ‘failing those who need it’28/02/2023 13:15:00
Adults receiving social care in England and Wales are being failed if they try to challenge decisions made by local authorities, according to an inquiry conducted by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog concludes monitoring of Labour Party action plan15/02/2023 14:10:00
The Labour Party has made the changes required by its agreed action plan to address breaches of the Equality Act, says Britain’s equality regulator.
McDonald’s signs a legal agreement with EHRC to protect staff from sexual harassment08/02/2023 10:25:00
McDonald’s Restaurants Limited has signed a legal agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) in response to concerns about the handling of sexual harassment complaints made by staff in its UK restaurants.