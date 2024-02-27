Statement on industrial action from NHS England

Statement given yesterday on industrial action from NHS England.

NHS National Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis yesterday said:

“Staff and services continue to be under significant pressure as the NHS deals with the impact of industrial action and an already busy winter period, and they are working extremely hard to prioritise life-saving care.

“As ever, we are grateful to the public for using services wisely at this time. If it’s a life-threatening emergency, please use 999 and A&E as normal. For everything else, 111 online and community services like GPs and pharmacies are open as usual for help and advice.”