Statement on investigation into use of force arrests at Manchester Airport

We are aware of the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) decision to take no further action against police officers involved in a series of arrests at Manchester Airport on 23 July.

Our independent investigation into the use of force by police on six people during the incident continues and is nearing completion.

Throughout the investigation, during which two officers were interviewed under criminal caution in relation to alleged assaults during the incident on 23 July, we shared relevant evidence with the Crown Prosecution Service, as it became available, to assist with making a swift decision in this case.

On Monday (16 December), we shared the final such piece of evidence with the CPS to consider potential charges. We will now work to conclude the few remaining lines of inquiry as quickly as possible. At that point, we will decide whether anyone serving with GMP should face disciplinary proceedings, and we will reach a decision on a series of complaints raised by six members of the public in relation to the incident.

It was important for events at Manchester Airport on 23 July to be carefully investigated. The IOPC and GMP investigations are separate, and with different remits, but between them ensure there is an appropriate level of scrutiny of these matters.