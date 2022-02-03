Statement on Levelling Up White Paper

Our chief executive's response on the vital role sport and physical activity has to play in levelling up, after new government strategy was published yesterday.

Following the publication of the government's Levelling Up White Paper yesterday, our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth has issued a statement.

The paper details 12 levelling up missions – two of which are narrowing the gap in Healthy Life Expectancy between the areas where it's highest and lowest, and improving the wellbeing of every area in the country – with the gap between the areas currently rated for wellbeing and other areas, decreasing.

One of the key factors in making these missions a reality will be the same as the mission of our Uniting the Movement strategy – making sport and physical activity a normal part of life for everyone in the country.

Sport and physical activity has much wider benefits for society too, including connecting communities and creating a sense of pride, reducing social isolation and bringing in new skills and job opportunities to boost the economy, which is why it has a vital role to play in levelling up.

Tim's statement reads: