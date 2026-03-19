Statement on Meningitis outbreak in Kent

Dr Christopher Johnson, head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme (VPDP) at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:

“We are aware of the reports of invasive meningococcal disease in Kent and our thoughts are with those affected.

“While meningococcal disease is rare, it can become very serious quickly. Recent surveillance data show that cases in Wales remain relatively low, with 18 notifications of meningococcal disease reported in 2023 and 19 reported in 2024.

“Vaccination is a key way of protecting against meningococcal disease. In Wales, vaccines that protect against several types of meningococcal bacteria — including types A, B C, W & Y — are offered as part of the routine NHS immunisation programme for infants (Meningococcal type B) and teenagers (Meningococcal types ACW&Y).”

“The most important thing people can do is to be aware of the symptoms and seek urgent medical advice if they are concerned. Early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics can significantly improve outcomes.

“There are a number of symptoms which include high temperature, severe headache, vomiting, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, confusion or drowsiness, cold hands and feet, limb pain, and a rash that does not fade when pressed. Not everyone will have all of the symptoms and the rash does not always appear, so if someone becomes suddenly unwell or symptoms worsen quickly, it is important to seek medical help immediately.”