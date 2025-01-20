Statement on North Wales Water Shortages

Dr Giri Shankar, Director of Health Protection, Public Health Wales:

“Public Health Wales is working closely with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to respond to the water shortages caused by the incident at the Bryn Cowlyd Water Treatment Works in Dolgarrog, Conwy.

“Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water is supplying bottled water, which is safe for drinking, cooking, and washing. For those preparing baby formula milk, the bottled water provided is safe to use once it has been boiled and cooled.

“We urge everyone to continue drinking water as they normally would to avoid the risks of dehydration. Hand hygiene remains critical, please ensure you continue to wash your hands thoroughly after using the toilet and before preparing food to prevent the spread of illness.

“Public Health Wales will continue to monitor the situation and work in partnership with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to safeguard public health. We thank the community for their understanding and cooperation as we manage this incident together.”