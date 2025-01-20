NHS Wales
|Printable version
Statement on North Wales Water Shortages
Dr Giri Shankar, Director of Health Protection, Public Health Wales:
“Public Health Wales is working closely with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to respond to the water shortages caused by the incident at the Bryn Cowlyd Water Treatment Works in Dolgarrog, Conwy.
“Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water is supplying bottled water, which is safe for drinking, cooking, and washing. For those preparing baby formula milk, the bottled water provided is safe to use once it has been boiled and cooled.
“We urge everyone to continue drinking water as they normally would to avoid the risks of dehydration. Hand hygiene remains critical, please ensure you continue to wash your hands thoroughly after using the toilet and before preparing food to prevent the spread of illness.
“Public Health Wales will continue to monitor the situation and work in partnership with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to safeguard public health. We thank the community for their understanding and cooperation as we manage this incident together.”
For more info, visit our weather and health web pages.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/statement-on-north-wales-water-shortages/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
International evidence shows 'sugar taxes' reduce uptake of less healthy foods17/01/2025 10:25:00
Evidence from countries including Mexico and Hungary, have shown that when governments have taken action to introduce taxes on unhealthy foods and sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs), it does result in a reduction in their purchase and consumption.
Preventing poor health is better value for money for NHS Wales and tackles inequalities15/01/2025 14:15:00
Putting in place effective programmes to prevent poor health offers great value for money. Prevention initiatives such as early years education, vaccination programmes, smoking cessation and support for carers can deliver excellent value for money - with an average return of £14 for every £1 invested in them. They also keep people healthier and address inequalities as well.
Parents urged to be watchful for norovirus symptoms03/01/2025 14:15:00
Public Health Wales is urging parents and carers to be watchful for the symptoms of norovirus ahead of schools and nurseries re-opening, as cases of the illness increase in Wales.
Tracey Cooper awarded OBE in New Year Honours List03/01/2025 12:15:00
Chief Executive Dr Tracey Cooper has received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in HM The King’s New Year Honours List for 2025.
Have a happy and healthy New Year say health experts31/12/2024 12:15:00
Public Health Wales is reminding people of the steps they can take to protect themselves, their families, and communities from flu while planning their New Year celebrations.
New insights into reablement care show positive effects on the need for long-term support.17/12/2024 09:15:00
A new analysis of reablement care provision in two local authorities in Wales indicates that such services can result in fewer people needing long term care plans.
Interventions that can support the health and well-being of people with obesity on healthcare waiting lists16/12/2024 10:20:00
A rapid review conducted by Public Health Wales in collaboration with Health and Care Research Wales Evidence Centre has identified interventions that may help support the challenges faced by individuals with obesity on long waiting lists for healthcare services in Wales.
Health experts remind public to practice healthy behaviours to keep everyone safe16/12/2024 09:20:00
As the festive season gets into full swing, experts at Public Health Wales are reminding people that while it's the season to share gifts, food and celebrations, sharing germs is a lot less fun and can have serious consequences for vulnerable people in our families and communities.
Public Health Wales focuses on inequity as it seeks to improve screening uptake11/12/2024 14:15:00
Public Health Wales’s latest Screening Inequities report shows that people living in the most deprived communities in Wales are less likely to take up their offer of screening compared to those living in the least deprived communities.