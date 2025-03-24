Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Statement on O'Carroll vs Meta
Statement on O'Carroll vs Meta.
An ICO spokesperson said:
"People have the right to object to their personal information being used for direct marketing, and we have been clear that online targeted advertising should be considered as direct marketing.
“Organisations must respect people's choices about how their data is used. This means giving users a clear way to opt out of their data being used in this way.
“If people believe that an organisation is not complying with their request to stop processing their data, they can file a complaint to us. We will continue to engage with Meta on this issue."
Note to Editors:
The ICO intervened in the O'Carroll vs Meta case to assist the Court with the application of the right to object under the UK GDPR. A summary of the ICO's arguments is included.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2025/03/statement-on-ocarroll-vs-meta/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
How our approach to regulation is supporting economic growth18/03/2025 16:20:00
Blog posted by: John Edwards is the Information Commissioner, 17 March 2025.
Package of measures unveiled to drive economic growth18/03/2025 12:25:00
We yesterday (Monday 17 March) set out a raft of new measures that support the Government’s growth agenda.
Investigations announced into how social media and video sharing platforms use UK children’s personal information04/03/2025 12:25:00
We yesterday announced three investigations looking into how TikTok, Reddit and Imgur protect the privacy of their child users in the UK.
Protecting children’s data in a digital world03/03/2025 12:25:00
Blog posted by: Emily Keaney, 03 March 2025.
Action taken to improve access to personal information from local authorities across Scotland28/02/2025 10:25:00
We are taking action to tackle significant delays for people who are trying to access copies of their personal information held by local authorities across Scotland.
Information Commissioner’s updated response to the Data (Use and Access) (DUA) Bill11/02/2025 09:10:00
The Data (Use and Access) (DUA) Bill was introduced to Parliament on 24 October 2024.
Direct marketing advice generator makes it easy for organisations to comply with the law05/02/2025 15:20:00
We have launched a free online tool to help organisations ensure their direct marketing activities comply with UK law – namely the Privacy and Electronic Communication Regulations (PECR), and the UK GDPR.
Debunking data protection myths about AI29/01/2025 09:10:00
From unlocking medical breakthroughs to revolutionising public services in the UK, AI has huge potential to transform our lives for the better. Across the economy, businesses seem excited about investing in AI to drive growth and innovation, while the tech is inspiring vibrant discussions amongst policymakers and the public alike.
ICO response to government on economic growth27/01/2025 10:15:00
The Prime Minister, the Chancellor, and the Business Secretary wrote to the Information Commissioner (along with 16 other regulators) at the end of December asking for proposals to boost business confidence, improve the investment climate, and foster sustainable economic growth.