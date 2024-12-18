Statement on Pickleball England

We've recognised pickleball as a sport and Pickleball England as its national governing body.

Yesterday we announced that the home nation sports councils have recognised pickleball as a sport and we’ve recognised Pickleball England as its national governing body in England.

Pickleball, which was invented in the USA in 1965, combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis, and is played both indoors and outdoors.

We've issued this statement alongside the announcement:

"The four home nation sports councils – Sport England, sportscotland, Sport Northern Ireland and Sport Wales – have unanimously recognised pickleball as a sport.

"Sport England has now recognised Pickleball England (PBE) as the national governing body for pickleball in England.

"During a rigorous process, PBE demonstrated they met the strict criteria required to run and represent the sport, showing good governance as well as having established delivery mechanisms in place and plans to increase participation.

"Pickleball is rapidly growing in popularity, and we look forward to PBE continuing to provide inclusive and accessible opportunities for people to play the sport and enjoy the physical and mental benefits of taking part."