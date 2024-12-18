Sport England
|Printable version
Statement on Pickleball England
We've recognised pickleball as a sport and Pickleball England as its national governing body.
Yesterday we announced that the home nation sports councils have recognised pickleball as a sport and we’ve recognised Pickleball England as its national governing body in England.
Pickleball, which was invented in the USA in 1965, combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis, and is played both indoors and outdoors.
We've issued this statement alongside the announcement:
"The four home nation sports councils – Sport England, sportscotland, Sport Northern Ireland and Sport Wales – have unanimously recognised pickleball as a sport.
"Sport England has now recognised Pickleball England (PBE) as the national governing body for pickleball in England.
"During a rigorous process, PBE demonstrated they met the strict criteria required to run and represent the sport, showing good governance as well as having established delivery mechanisms in place and plans to increase participation.
"Pickleball is rapidly growing in popularity, and we look forward to PBE continuing to provide inclusive and accessible opportunities for people to play the sport and enjoy the physical and mental benefits of taking part."
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/statement-pickleball-england
Latest News from
Sport England
Commitment to playing field protection continues12/12/2024 16:20:00
Our role as a statutory consultee saw 94% of all concluded planning applications involving playing fields result in the protection or improvement of facilities
Children’s activity levels remain stable but significant and sustained action required05/12/2024 16:10:00
The legacy of Covid-19 means more must be done to give young people the best possible chance in life
Our funding ensures Women's Euros leave lasting legacy04/12/2024 11:05:00
Women's and girls' football has enjoyed significant growth since England hosted the 2022 showpiece.
Latest findings on sector's digital maturity revealed29/11/2024 12:05:00
The Digital Futures 2024 report shows progress as sport and physical activity organisations begin to focus on data and AI
Funding available for facilities damaged by extreme weather27/11/2024 16:10:00
We'll prioritise support from our Movement Fund for sports and activities that need help to recover quickly.
Three more long-term partnerships announced21/11/2024 13:05:00
The organisations will receive almost £4 million between them over the next three years, to help us deliver on the commitments made in our Uniting the Movement strategy.
Chair: sport must lead the way on climate change19/11/2024 13:05:00
As he speaks at COP29, our chair Chris Boardman argues that the sport and physical activity sector is uniquely positioned to drive the change needed to protect our planet.
Support to unite sector in place-based work04/11/2024 11:25:00
Our Place Universal Offer will support Active Partnerships in England to supercharge efforts to tackle inequality and inactivity.