Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Statement on Police Race Action Plan progress report
The Police Race Action Plan has published its latest progress report, which includes a new anti-racism commitment for policing. In response, APCC joint leads on race disparity, equality and human rights, Deputy Mayor Alison Lowe and PCC John Campion said:
“The Police Race Action Plan sets out commitments for policing to improve outcomes for Black communities who work in or interact with policing.
“Delivering an anti-racist police service through addressing the specific disparities that Black communities face is critical to building trust and confidence amongst all our communities, solving crime, and improving public safety. In line with this and on behalf of the communities that we represent, Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors will hold Chief Constables to account to meet their legal duties under the Equality Act, so we can deliver fair and effective policing for all.”
Notes
- Alison Lowe OBE is joint APCC lead on race disparity, equality and human rights, and Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime in West Yorkshire.
- John Campion is joint APCC lead on race disparity, equality and human rights, and Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/statement-on-police-race-action-plan-progress-report/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Statement on the association of convenience stores's 2005 crime report12/03/2025 15:25:00
The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has published its annual Crime Report which estimates the total cost of crime to convenience stores at £316 million, equivalent to more than £6,000 per store.
Response to victim's commissioner's report on the impact of court delays on victims05/03/2025 12:20:00
The APCC’s joint Leads on the Criminal Justice System, Donna Jones and Danielle Stone, respond to the Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales’s report on the impact of the courts backlog on victims, victim services and the wider criminal justice system.
National coordination and partnership disrupting organised retail crime05/03/2025 10:20:00
The fight against retail crime continues building momentum thanks to strong partnerships between policing and retailers and recent Government announcements to strengthen legislation.
Statement on the government's response to the Grenfell Tower inquiry findings04/03/2025 13:20:00
Statement given yesterday on the government's response to the Grenfell Tower inquiry findings.
Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition 202503/03/2025 16:20:00
APCC Chair Emily Spurrell has commented on police staff week of celebration and recognition 2025.
APCC statement following publication of the crime and policing bill26/02/2025 13:15:00
APCC Chair, Emily Spurrell response to the Government crime and policing bill
Response to announcement of OHID as the new Commissioner of the Statutory Levy21/02/2025 16:20:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ Joint Leads on Addictions & substance misuse, PCC Joy Allen and PCC David Sidwick, responded to the Department for Culture, Media & Sport announcement that the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) was made the Prevention Commissioner of the Statutory Levy
Response to the independent sentencing review's interim report19/02/2025 14:20:00
The APCC’s criminal justice leads have welcomed the publication of the interim report of the Independent Sentencing Review, led by former Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary David Gauke.
Local multi-agency collaboration and PCC oversight are key to cutting crime says new APCC report19/02/2025 09:05:00
The crucial role of effective cross-sector work in reducing crime and making communities safer, overseen and coordinated by locally elected Police and Crime Commissioners, are highlighted in a new report by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC).