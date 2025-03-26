Statement on Police Race Action Plan progress report

The Police Race Action Plan has published its latest progress report, which includes a new anti-racism commitment for policing. In response, APCC joint leads on race disparity, equality and human rights, Deputy Mayor Alison Lowe and PCC John Campion said:

“The Police Race Action Plan sets out commitments for policing to improve outcomes for Black communities who work in or interact with policing.

“Delivering an anti-racist police service through addressing the specific disparities that Black communities face is critical to building trust and confidence amongst all our communities, solving crime, and improving public safety. In line with this and on behalf of the communities that we represent, Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors will hold Chief Constables to account to meet their legal duties under the Equality Act, so we can deliver fair and effective policing for all.”

Notes