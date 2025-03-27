Statement on report into domestic abuse deaths

APCC joint lead for Victims, PCC Clare Moody responds to a report published on 25 March by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the Domestic Homicide Project into deaths as a result of domestic abuse in the past year

“These are shocking figures and they serve to highlight the necessity of responding to all deaths linked to domestic abuse.

“Urgent and decisive action is required to coordinate agency responses to successfully target offenders and protect victims. We must work together to support victims, improve outcomes and transform victims’ experience of the criminal justice system.

“A shocking 68% of victims or perpetrators are known to agencies, so the effective sharing of data is vital in preventing deaths. We also welcome the recommendation that police should strengthen links between their domestic abuse and internal suicide prevention teams and that police and the Crown Prosecution Service review their approach to the posthumous prosecution of cases for suspected victims suicide following domestic abuse.”

Notes