Statement on Research by Commissioner Mariya Gabriel

Statement given yesterday on Research by Commissioner Mariya Gabriel.

The Russian military aggression against Ukraine is an act of war and constitutes a violation of international law, undermining European and global security and stability.

It is an attack on elementary values of freedom, democracy and self-determination, on which cultural expression, academic and scientific freedom and scientific cooperation are based.

We, the European Union, stand by Ukraine and its people.

In solidarity with our Ukrainian partners, we, the European Commission, are determined on the following measures.

First, we have decided not to engage into further cooperation projects with Russian entities. I have therefore decided to suspend the preparations of grant agreement for four projects under Horizon Europe programme that involve five Russian research organisations. Signing of any new contracts will be put on hold until further notice.

Second, I have asked my services to suspend any payment to Russian entities under existing contracts.

Third, Ukrainian scientists and researchers are key participants in our EU Framework programmes for R&I and have demonstrated excellence and innovation leadership across many fields.

We are strongly committed to ensuring a continued successful participation of Ukraine and Ukrainian entities in Horizon Europe and Euratom Research and Training programmes.

In October 2021, Ukraine signed its agreement to associate to both the Horizon Europe and Euratom Research and Training Programmes. The association agreement will enter into force once Ukraine notifies the Commission of the completion of its ratification process.

In the meantime, we have taken administrative steps to ensure that successful Ukrainian beneficiaries can receive funding from the EU R&I programmes.

This cooperation in science, research and innovation strengthens the alliance between the EU and Ukraine to deliver on common priorities.

