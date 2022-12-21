Statement on review of implications from Whyte Review

In June of this year we, with UK Sport, published the Whyte Review - an independent report we commissioned following a number of deeply concerning reports about the treatment of gymnasts.

We followed the report in July with details of what our next steps would be, and below is a joint statement on when these will be published.

Joint statement from Sport England and UK Sport

As part of the publication of the Whyte Review, an independent report examining allegations of mistreatment in the sport of gymnastics, UK Sport and Sport England committed to reviewing the report’s implications for the wider sport sector and then sharing plans for further change.

We can now confirm that we will publish our joint strategic intent, which is designed to address a range of challenges identified by the Whyte Review, in January 2023.

Support services

If you've been affected by abuse in sport or in other contexts and would like more information or access to support, there are a number of specialist services are available in England.

