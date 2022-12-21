Wednesday 21 Dec 2022 @ 12:05
Sport England
Printable version

Statement on review of implications from Whyte Review

The independent report was published in June following allegations of mistreatment in the sport of gymnastics

In June of this year we, with UK Sport, published the Whyte Review - an independent report we commissioned following a number of deeply concerning reports about the treatment of gymnasts.

We followed the report in July with details of what our next steps would be, and below is a joint statement on when these will be published.

Joint statement from Sport England and UK Sport

As part of the publication of the Whyte Review, an independent report examining allegations of mistreatment in the sport of gymnastics, UK Sport and Sport England committed to reviewing the report’s implications for the wider sport sector and then sharing plans for further change.

We can now confirm that we will publish our joint strategic intent, which is designed to address a range of challenges identified by the Whyte Review, in January 2023.

Find out more about the Whyte Review

Support services

If you've been affected by abuse in sport or in other contexts and would like more information or access to support, there are a number of specialist services are available in England.

Find out more

Channel website: http://www.sportengland.org/

Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news/statement-review-implications-whyte-review

Share this article

Latest News from
Sport England

Continued commitment to protecting playing fields

14/12/2022 12:10:00

95% of all concluded planning applications involving a playing field resulted in the protection or improvement of facilities. 

Children’s activity levels recover to pre-pandemic levels

08/12/2022 15:10:00

Our latest Active Lives Children and Young People Survey reveals strong growth, particularly for teenage girls, within the past year - showing that efforts to help children get active again are working

Public sector leisure set for transition to active wellbeing focus

05/12/2022 12:05:00

We've worked with key stakeholders in the sector to publish a report on the current state of public leisure and how it should evolve to continue providing vital services that help people get or stay active

New long-term partnerships with disability charities

28/11/2022 13:05:00

The investments are part of our new model that gives longer-term financial security to partners and come as part of the delivery of our Uniting the Movement strategy.

Powerlifter named SportsAid's One-to-Watch

23/11/2022 09:25:00

The top three of the prestigious award have all received Sport England funding to help them in their progression as young athletes.

 

Sports Governance Academy to continue for five years

22/11/2022 14:15:00

The support hub launched in 2020 and provides the sport and physical activity sector with resources to establish a framework for effective and fair decision making.

Sharing knowledge at international women's conference

21/11/2022 13:05:00

Three members of our organisation attended the International Working Group on Women and Sport conference in New Zealand.

Eloise Moller crowned This Girl Can Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year

18/11/2022 13:05:00

The prize recognised her work at the charity Single Homeless Project.

Pre- and postnatal exercise programmes launched

10/11/2022 15:25:00

The Couch to Fitness programmes are the first of their kind to be endorsed by the Active Pregnancy Foundation

Recording: Learn how your council can improve Adult Services with Conversational AI