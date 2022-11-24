Statement on Rico Quitongo’s race discrimination case

Footballer Rico Quitongo has been unsuccessful in his race discrimination claim against his former club and a club director.

The claim followed an alleged incident of racism against Mr Quitongo by a supporter during a match in September 2021, and arose from the way the issue was subsequently handled by Airdrieonians FC.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the professional footballers’ union in Scotland (PFA Scotland) jointly funded Mr Quitongo’s case.

Together the EHRC and PFA Scotland are disappointed that an employment tribunal has ruled that the actions of the club and its director did not amount to a breach of the Equality Act 2010.

The Scottish Football Association have initiated their own investigation into Mr Quitongo’s allegations of race discrimination.