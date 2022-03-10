Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Statement on Russia's war on Ukraine & international sport
Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war of choice against Ukraine, enabled by the Belarusian government, is abhorrent and a flagrant breach of its international obligations. Respect for human rights and peaceful relations between nations form the foundation of international sport.
We, as a collective of like-minded nations, affirm our support for international sport organisations’ position that:
- Russia and Belarus should not be permitted to host, bid for or be awarded any international sporting events.
- Individual athletes selected by Russia and Belarus, administrators and teams representing the Russian or Belarusian state should be banned from competing in other countries, including those representing bodies, cities or brands that are effectively representing Russia or Belarus, such as major football clubs.
- Wherever possible, appropriate actions should be taken to limit sponsorship and other financial support from entities with links to the Russian or Belarusian states.
We call on all international sport federations to endorse these principles, and applaud all those that have done so already. We also welcome the International Paralympic Committee’s decision to prevent Russia’s and Belarus’ athletes from competing in the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing. These restrictions should be in place until cooperation under the fundamental principles of international law has become possible again.
We encourage all international sport organisations and all relevant legal bodies not to sanction athletes, coaches or officials who decide unilaterally to terminate their contracts with Russian, Belarusian or Ukrainian clubs, as well as not to pursue or to sanction sport organisers which decide to ban athletes or teams selected by Russia or Belarus.
Furthermore, we encourage the international sport community to continue to show its solidarity with the people of Ukraine, including through supporting the continuation of Ukrainian sport where possible.
SIGNED
|Australia
|Senator the Hon Richard Colbeck, Minister for Sport
|Austria
|Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, Minister of Arts and Culture, Civil Service and Sport
|Belgium
|Valérie Glatigny, Minister for Higher Education, Adult Education, Scientific Research, University Hospitals, Youth Welfare, Houses of Justice, Youth, Sport and the Promotion of Brussels of the French-Speaking Community. This signature commits the French-speaking Community, the Flemish Community and the German-speaking Community of Belgium.
|Canada
|The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport
|Croatia
|Dr Nikolina Brnjac, Minister of Tourism and Sport
|Cyprus
|Prodromos Prodromou, Minister of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth Office
|Czech Republic
|Petr Gazdík, Minister for Education, Youth and Sports
|Denmark
|Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen, Minister for Culture
|Estonia
|Tiit Terik, Minister of Culture
|Finland
|Antti Kurvinen, Minister of Science and Culture
|France
|Roxana Maracineanu, Minister of Sport
|Germany
|Mahmut Özdemir MP, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community
|Greece
|Lefteris Avgenakis, Deputy Minister for Sports
|Hungary
|Dr István Kovács, Deputy State Secretary for International and European Union Affairs
|Iceland
|Ásmundur Einar Daðason, Minister of Education and Children
|Ireland
|Jack Chambers TD, Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht
|Italy
|Valentina Vezzali, Secretary of State for Sport
|Japan
|H.E. SUEMATSU Shinsuke, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology
|Republic of Korea
|HWANG Hee, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism
|Latvia
|Anita Muižniece, Minister for Education and Science
|Liechtenstein
|H.E. Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sport
|Lithuania
|Dr Jurgita Šiugždinienė, Minister of Education, Science and Sport
|Luxembourg
|Georges Engel, Minister of Sport
|Malta
|Dr Clifton Grima, Minister for Education and Sport
|Netherlands
|Conny Helder, Minister for Long-term Care and Sport
|New Zealand
|Hon Grant Robertson, Minister for Sport and Recreation
|Norway
|Anette Trettebergstuen, Minister of Culture and Equality
|Poland
|Kamil Bortniczuk, Minister of Sport and Tourism
|Portugal
|Dr Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, Minister of Education (responsible for Youth and Sport)
|Romania
|Carol-Eduard Novak, Minister of Sports
|Slovakia
|Ivan Husar, State Secretary for Sport
|Slovenia
|Dr Simona Kustec, Minister of Education, Science and Sport
|Spain
|Miquel Octavi Iceta i Llorens, Minister of Culture and Sport
|Sweden
|Anders Ygeman, Minister for Integration and Migration
|Switzerland
|Viola Amherd, Head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport
|United Kingdom
|The Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|United States of America
|Jennifer Hall Godfrey, Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-on-russias-war-on-ukraine-international-sport
Latest News from
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy speech at Digital City Festival10/03/2022 09:33:00
Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Chris Philp yesterday spoke about government's pro-innovation regulatory approach at Digital City Festival in Manchester.
Gambling Reform Rally speech09/03/2022 15:43:00
Minister Chris Philp's keynote speech given yesterday at the Gambling Reform Rally organised by the Gambling Related Harm APPG and Peers for Gambling Reform.
Government names preferred candidate for Charity Commission Chair09/03/2022 12:10:00
Orlando Fraser is the Government’s preferred candidate for the Charity Commission Chair, the Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries yesterday announced.
Major law changes to protect people from scam adverts online09/03/2022 11:12:00
Government makes changes to the Online Safety Bill to tackle scams and fraud.
New laws to end mobile coverage ‘no bar blues’07/03/2022 11:20:00
Plans to erase mobile coverage ‘not spots’ in rural areas and roll out next-generation 5G will be accelerated under new barrier-busting laws.
UK and Japan forge closer links on telecoms04/03/2022 15:10:00
The UK and Japan will strengthen their cooperation on efforts to diversify the technology used in telecoms networks.
Skills and connectivity boost for East Yorkshire and the Humber as region is named UK’s fastest growing region for digital jobs04/03/2022 12:10:00
Yesterday’s launch came as government-backed work, in partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council to connect 37 primary schools in East Riding is completed.
Ukraine: what you can do to help04/03/2022 10:16:10
Everyone wants to do their bit to support those who have been forced to flee their homes because of the invasion. Here is how you can help. #StandWithUkraine