Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Statement on Surrey Police's response to a cow on the loose
We received two complaint referrals from Surrey Police on 17 June in relation to the actions and decision-making by officers from the force while trying to detain a cow in Feltham, west London, on Friday 14 June.
Footage of the cow being struck by a police car was shared widely on social media and we have examined this along with footage and audio provided by the force from the officers’ body-worn videos, along with police incident logs.
They detail the animal ramming a police car, charging at members of the public and posing a risk to road users.
After careful consideration, we have decided that an investigation is required into whether the methods used to contain the cow were appropriate and proportionate in these circumstances, and whether the officers upheld police standards of professional behaviour throughout the incident, including their communication with members of the public who were present.
However, we do not consider the investigation needs to be undertaken by the IOPC so it will be for Surrey’s professional standards department to take it forward.
If the complainants are unhappy with the outcome of the investigation they will have a right of review to the IOPC, providing a level of independent oversight.
- Annually, the IOPC receives 7000 referrals a year from police forces and conducts between 260-280 independent investigations.
- A complainant must be a member of the public who:
- claims to be the person in relation to whom the conduct took place
- claims to have been adversely affected by the conduct
- claims to have witnessed the conduct, or
- is acting on behalf of someone who satisfies one of the above three criteria
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/statement-surrey-polices-response-cow-loose
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Northamptonshire chief constable dismissed for gross misconduct21/06/2024 16:05:00
A police disciplinary panel has found allegations of gross misconduct proven against Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley today (Friday) and has dismissed him without notice, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Investigation following Merseyside death in custody19/06/2024 14:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a man died while in the custody of Merseyside Police.
Gloucestershire Constabulary officer charged with alleged sexual offences19/06/2024 12:15:00
A Gloucestershire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court charged with child sex offences following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Nottinghamshire constable cleared of strangling teenager18/06/2024 12:10:00
A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been cleared of the non-fatal strangulation of a 16-year-old girl while she was detained in handcuffs inside a police vehicle.
Criminal case against former National Crime Agency officer withdrawn18/06/2024 10:10:10
A former National Crime Agency (NCA) officer charged with misconduct in public office will face no further action after the criminal case against him was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Gross misconduct proven against Met officers in pursuit that killed child and his aunt17/06/2024 16:10:00
Two Metropolitan Police officers have had the case proven against them for their actions during and after a police pursuit, which resulted in a fatal collision that killed two pedestrians.
Investigation underway after a man dies following contact with West Yorkshire Police12/06/2024 10:10:10
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in Stanningley, Leeds, in which a man died following contact with West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officers.
IOPC investigating after Caernarfon death in police custody11/06/2024 10:10:10
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman while in police custody in Caernarfon.