Statement on the announcement of a government review into the use of non-corporate communication channels

An ICO spokesperson responds to the announcement of a government review into the use of non-corporate communication channels

We welcome the government’s decision to launch this review and stand ready to contribute our expertise and insight to help ensure a thorough and transparent process. This is a measure we have advocated for repeatedly, including in a report we laid before Parliament, and we are pleased to see it moving forward.

Society benefits when public services earn trust through transparency and fairness. We encourage a comprehensive assessment that builds trust and confidence in the way non-corporate communications channels are used by government.