Information Commissioner's Office
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Statement on the announcement of a government review into the use of non-corporate communication channels
An ICO spokesperson responds to the announcement of a government review into the use of non-corporate communication channels
We welcome the government’s decision to launch this review and stand ready to contribute our expertise and insight to help ensure a thorough and transparent process. This is a measure we have advocated for repeatedly, including in a report we laid before Parliament, and we are pleased to see it moving forward.
Society benefits when public services earn trust through transparency and fairness. We encourage a comprehensive assessment that builds trust and confidence in the way non-corporate communications channels are used by government.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/07/statement-on-the-announcement-of-a-government-review-into-the-use-of-non-corporate-communication-channels/
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