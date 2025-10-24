Statement on the Covid inquiry module on children and young people

Shavanah Taj, General Secretary of TUC Cymru, speaking on behalf of schools unions yesterday said:

"Throughout the pandemic, education staff always put the interests of children first. In fact, they regularly placed children's safety and welfare ahead of their own and their families. Members of the education profession were totally dedicated to local children's learning and well-being. They worked extremely hard in exceptionally trying circumstances. Many school staff went above and beyond their duties - for example by delivering food packages to children at home. From the start of the pandemic, school staff went to hubs and schools to care for the children of other key workers. They couldn't isolate safely at home, as other workers could.

"Throughout the pandemic, the main focus of the education profession and its unions were to protect children and to secure children's education. Staff put their health and risk.

"We welcome Mark Drakeford's statement yesterday at the Covid inquiry that during the pandemic education trade unions were 'dedicated to the interests of the children that they served.'

"Education trade unions are the education profession. Education trade unions engaged positively and constructively with the Welsh Government and local government throughout the pandemic. We were proud to work in social partnership. Unions committed time and energy to working with the Welsh Government and were focused on solutions and ensuring the wellbeing and education of children and young people."