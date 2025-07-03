Ministry of Justice
Statement on the entry into force of the 2019 Hague Convention
Businesses will save time and money on repetitive legal action thanks to new international rules in force across the UK as of 1 July 2025.
I am delighted to confirm that, as of 1st July 2025, the Hague Convention of 2019 on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Civil or Commercial Matters – commonly known as ‘Hague 2019’ – has entered into force for the UK.
Hague 2019 means judgments from UK courts will be easily recognised and enforced in the courts of other countries that have signed up to the Convention, and vice versa.
Hague 2019 aims to reduce court costs in international cases. It will promote access to justice for UK citizens as they live, work and do business across borders and drive economic growth for UK businesses by underpinning confidence in trade.
This is a big step in strengthening the UK’s cooperation with our international partners, particularly the EU.
Hague 2019 marks the first new agreement to apply in this area of law between the UK and the EU since EU Exit.
With a potentially global reach, there are already 30 Contracting Parties to Hague 2019 with several more soon to join.
We look forward to applying the Convention with both current and future parties for the benefit of all our citizens and businesses.
