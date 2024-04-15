Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Statement on the final report of the Cass Review
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission recently said:
"We welcome the publication of the final Cass Review report.
"As Britain’s equality regulator, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) will carefully consider the evidence base, conclusions and recommendations of the independent review of gender identity services for children and young people. It represents a vital milestone and must result in far-reaching and timely reform to the provision of healthcare and other services by service providers, decision-makers and regulators.
"It is imperative that children and young people who are questioning their gender have access to support and care which is based on robust and reliable evidence which is verifiably objective.
"Those involved in the care and support of gender questioning children and young people must comply with principles of good professional practice and with their legal obligations, including those which protect children and young people from violations of their human rights.
"It is clear from Dr Cass's report that these basic safeguards for our children and young people have been overlooked in the field of gender medicine, and that this has disproportionately affected some of the most vulnerable children and young people in our society.
"Upholding rights in health and social care, and equality for children and young people, are both priorities for the EHRC. Children and young people should have equal opportunities, with equal access to evidence-based healthcare and the support and resources they need to succeed in life. Long waiting times or an inability to access the right advice and support for people questioning their gender are concerns we have raised directly with ministers.
"The Cass Review identifies multiple shortcomings that have existed in many areas. It also highlights the overall lack of support services and their uneven provision. These issues should be addressed.
"We urge all those working with, and providing services for, children and young people to urgently address themselves to the task of implementing Dr Cass's recommendations in full. They must work cooperatively and professionally to deliver the quality services that our children and young people deserve."
