Statement on the government's response to the Grenfell Tower inquiry findings
The government has accepted all the findings of the final Grenfell Tower inquiry report and pledged to act on all the recommendations in Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s report. Commenting on the government’s response, the APCC’s joint leads on Fire and Emergency Service Collaboration, Ben Adams and Danielle Stone, said:
“The devastating avoidable loss of 72 lives in the Grenfell Tower fire is something that must never be allowed to happen again. We welcome, therefore, the government’s decision to accept and act on all the recommendations contained in the Inquiry’s final report to ensure all homes are safe and built to the highest standard.
“We are pleased the government has confirmed plans to establish a College of Fire and Rescue to educate and train firefighters based on the best research, and we look forward to contributing to the consultation on the most appropriate functions the college should perform and how best it can be delivered.
“It is imperative that people can live secure in the knowledge that their homes are safe. Our thoughts remain with the victims and survivors of the fire, and with the emergency workers who responded on that terrible night in 2017.”
Notes
- Ben Adams is APCC joint lead on Fire and Emergency Service Collaboration, and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Staffordshire.
- Danielle Stone is APCC joint lead on Fire and Emergency Service Collaboration, and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire.
- The government's response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 Report is available on the gov.uk website.
