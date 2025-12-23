Information Commissioner's Office
Statement on the introduction of the Cyber Security and Resilience (Network and Information Systems) Bill in the House of Commons
12 November 2025: John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner, said:
“We welcome the introduction of the Cyber Security and Resilience (Network and Information Systems) Bill in the House of Commons and look forward to seeing it progress through the parliamentary process. This is an important piece of legislation that will strengthen the country's cyber resilience and ultimately better protect people's data."
“Our response to the bill will be published in due course.”
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2025/12/statement-on-the-introduction-of-the-cyber-security-and-resilience-bill/
