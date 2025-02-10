Statement on the Japan - UK Women's Economic Empowerment Seminar

Japan hosted a virtual seminar for British women entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners seeking to increase trade and investment with Japan.

On 6 February 2025, with the support of the Department for Business and Trade, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a virtual seminar for UK women entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners seeking to increase trade and investment with Japan.

This continues an ongoing series of collaborative activities between the UK and Japan to uphold the commitments set out in the Women’s Economic Empowerment chapter of the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). It supports the delivery of the joint commitment to enhancing women’s ability to fully access and benefit from the opportunities created by this Agreement, and to reduce the systemic barriers faced by women seeking to trade internationally.

During the seminar, participants heard from Japanese government and non-government led organisations about programmes and initiatives that support women in trade. These included the Japanese Cabinet Office, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japan External Trade Organization. They shared valuable information on the Japanese market and the support and tools available to British women entrepreneurs, business owners and investors interested in growing their businesses by expanding, exporting to and investing in the Japanese market.

The audience also heard from the British Chamber of Commerce in Japan on the support it can provide on navigating differences in business customs, as well as from two Japanese venture capital firms: ANRI, focused on seed stage investments, having a track record of supporting female-founded startups in IT and DeepTech, and NEXTBLUE, dedicated to empowering women founders in the field of women’s wellbeing. These venture capital firms offered their support for the expansion of UK female-led companies.

The audience also heard directly from two British women business owners and entrepreneurs. The CEOs of Celtic English Academy and Evolve Organic Beauty shared valuable insights on their experiences of entering and successfully trading in the education and retail markets in Japan.

Increasing women’s participation in the economy not only strengthens gender equality but also holds huge potential in boosting economic growth. Through the effective implementation of the women’s economic empowerment provisions in the UK’s trade agreement with Japan, we seek to uphold gender equality by ensuring that women business owners and entrepreneurs interested in expanding their business by entering new markets have sufficient knowledge of the opportunities and benefits on offer to them.

The UK has successfully included trade and gender equality provisions in newly negotiated Free Trade Agreements including with Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and will continue working with trading partners to explore and develop the best strategies and practices to break down barriers to trade for women, support the fair and open trade and benefit the wider UK economy.

In the lead up to the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, the UK will continue a programme of engagement with Japan. Further, the UK will be showcasing its work on diversity and inclusion at the UK Pavilion, including the work we are doing on gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.

For more information on the first UK-Japan Women’s Economic Empowerment seminar, please follow this link.

For more information on the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership, please follow this link.