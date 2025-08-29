Statement on the latest Russian attacks against Ukraine

This statement is supported by the UK and 26 EU Member States (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden).

On 27 August, Russia launched yet another large-scale attack on Kyiv and many other Ukrainian cities killing at least twenty-three civilians including four children and injuring many more. We extend our condolences, stand in solidarity with all Ukrainians and strongly condemn Russia’s ongoing assaults on civilians and civilian infrastructure, which are a deliberate escalation and undermine efforts toward peace.

The attack also caused serious damage to the buildings of the Delegation of the European Union in Kyiv, once again demonstrating the reckless nature of Russia’s attacks and its disregard for international law. Endangering the lives of diplomats and diplomatic personnel is a clear violation of the Vienna convention on Diplomatic Relations. The British Council building in Kyiv was also extensively damaged, and a security guard injured.

Intentional attacks against civilians and non-military objectives are war crimes. All commanders, perpetrators and accomplices of these grave violations of international humanitarian law shall be held to account.

These crimes only reinforce our determination and resolve to support Ukraine and its people in their defence against Russia and their pursuit of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. The EU will continue and increase its comprehensive support to Ukraine on all strands, including by accelerating work on the 19th package of sanctions.

Since March 2025, Ukraine has been committed to a full and unconditional ceasefire and repeatedly, expressed readiness for peace while Russia has escalated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

We will continue working with international partners including the US in order to end Russia’s war of aggression with a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Russia must stop the killing and show genuine willingness for peace.