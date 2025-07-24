Ministry of Defence
Statement on the meeting of the Defence Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Türkiye
The Defence Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Türkiye yesterday reaffirmed the strength of the UK-Türkiye partnership.
The Defence Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Türkiye welcomed the opportunity to meet at the 17th International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul yesterday and reaffirmed the strength of the UK-Türkiye partnership. They underscored the importance of the two countries’ longstanding defence cooperation, including collaboration through NATO and growing ties in defence industry and security. Both Ministers committed to deepening this strategic partnership in support of the Alliance’s collective deterrence.
The two nations continue to make excellent progress on the export of Eurofighter Typhoon. Welcoming Türkiye as a Typhoon operator would build on the bonds of friendship developed over many decades between key NATO Allies and would be a significant step towards enhancing Türkiye’s advanced combat air capabilities. This will mark the start of a new chapter in the UK-Türkiye partnership, working together to strengthen capability collaboration and supporting both countries’ defence industries through the reciprocal purchase of word-leading equipment.
The Defence Ministers yesterday jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding. This document codifies the relationship between the countries, taking them one step closer to a full agreement on Typhoon. Both Ministers welcome signature as a positive step towards bringing Türkiye into the Typhoon club and share a mutual ambition to conclude the necessary arrangements as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-on-the-meeting-of-the-defence-ministers-of-the-united-kingdom-and-the-republic-of-turkiye
