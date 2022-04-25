EU News
Statement on the meetings of the Head of Cabinet of President von der Leyen with US partners on further support for Ukraine
Statement given recently (22 April 2022) on the meetings of the Head of Cabinet of President von der Leyen with US partners on further support for Ukraine.
Bjoern Seibert, Head of Cabinet of President von der Leyen, met yesterday with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Brussels and held a virtual meeting with US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, to further coordinate the transatlantic response to the situation in Ukraine.
In both meetings, they agreed to further coordinate efforts to support the Ukrainian people and impose severe costs on the Russian Federation for Putin's war of choice and the abhorrent attacks on civilians in Ukraine.
They committed to further urge the People's Republic of China not to circumvent or undermine sanctions against Russia, and not to provide any form of support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
North Korea: EU adds 8 individuals and 4 entities involved in financing of nuclear programme to sanctions list25/04/2022 12:25:00
The Council added 8 individuals and 4 entities to the list of those subject to the restrictive measures against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Ukraine: EU sanctions two additional businesspeople in relation to the illegal annexation of Crimea25/04/2022 11:33:00
The Council recently (21 April 2022) adopted restrictive measures, within the existing sanctions framework, on two more individuals for their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and for benefitting from Russian decision-makers responsible for the illegal annexation of Crimea or the destabilisation of eastern Ukraine.
European Peace Facility: €600 million for support to the African Union22/04/2022 16:10:00
The Council yesterday adopted a decision establishing an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of the African Union worth €600 million.
Key note video message by Commissioner Kyriakides to the First Conference on Improving Treatment Outcomes for Cancer Patients in Croatia22/04/2022 15:25:00
Key note video message given yesterday by Commissioner Kyriakides to the First Conference on Improving Treatment Outcomes for Cancer Patients in Croatia.
Statement by Executive Vice-President Vestager on the decision by Kingspan and European Architectural Systems to abandon the proposed transaction involving the purchase of Trimo22/04/2022 14:15:00
The European Commission takes note of the decision by Kingspan and European Architectural Systems (i.e. the parent company of Trimo) to terminate their proposed agreement according to which Kingspan intended to acquire sole control over Trimo.
Speech by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Peterson Institute for International Economics: Transatlantic economic policy in times of war22/04/2022 13:25:00
Speech given yesterday by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Peterson Institute for International Economics: Transatlantic economic policy in times of war
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech at the ceremony of the Future Joint Research Centre Seville Site22/04/2022 12:25:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday deliverd a keynote speech at the ceremony of the Future Joint Research Centre Seville Site.
State aid: Commission approves €7 billion French scheme to support investment towards a sustainable recovery22/04/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €7 billion French scheme aimed at providing investment support towards a sustainable recovery.
Lebanon: €20 million in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable people22/04/2022 09:25:00
Soaring food prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine are adding further strain to the compounding crises in Lebanon, which imports 96% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine.
Statement by Commissioner Mariya Gabriel on support to artists, cultural professionals and culture organisations impacted by the Russian war against Ukraine and for the protection of cultural heritage21/04/2022 15:25:00
Statement given by Commissioner Mariya Gabriel on support to artists, cultural professionals and culture organisations impacted by the Russian war against Ukraine and for the protection of cultural heritage.